Three Dead As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge In J-K's Poonch

A government official along with his wife and son were killed and his daughter injured when their private car plunged into a deep gorge along the Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.

The family was on their way to Jammu from Kashmir and the accident occurred near Pannar bridge in Surankote area of Poonch district, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was launched soon after the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge.

Three people, including a woman, were found dead, the officials said. They identified the deceased as director Finance R S Bali, his wife Parvinder Kour and their son Irvan Singh.

Bali's daughter Mehreen Kour escaped the crash with multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, the officials said.

