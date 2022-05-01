Three dead in horrific car-bike collision in Delhi's Shakarpur

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Three people died and two others suffered injuries in a high-impact crash involving a car and a motorcycle that caused the four-wheeler to overturn in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday, police said.

After the accident that occurred in the early hours, all seven car occupants -- members of a family -- were taken out of the vehicle by the police, they said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19), while the identity of the third victim, the motorcycle rider wearing a Zomato T-shirt, is yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to police, the bike was in front of the car but the sequence of events which led to the accident is yet to be established and CCTV cameras are being scanned to ascertain the cause of the collision.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, "On May 1, around 1 am, a PCR call about an accident involving a car and a bike on Vikas Marg was received at Shakarpur police station. The staff immediately reached the spot and found one damaged motorcycle and one Wagon R car turned upside down." Both the vehicles were severely damaged in the crash.

It was also found that the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and seven people were stuck in the car who were immediately taken out from it, she said.

Four of them were found injured and were taken to Hedgewar Hospital where two of them -- Jyoti and Bharti -- were declared brought dead. The remaining two suffered minor injuries, while the motorcyclist was declared brought dead at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, the DCP added.

"We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) and an investigation has been taken up. Efforts are still on to establish the identity of the motorcycle rider," Kashyap said. PTI AMP CK

