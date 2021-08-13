Three Dead In Porbandar Chimney Tragedy; 'probe On To Ascertain Real Cause', Says Dy SP

In a tragic incident, three workers died while three others were injured after they fell into a chimney at Hathi cement factory at Ranavav in Gujarat's Porbandar. The incident took place on Thursday when the scaffolding structure, built to apply colour on the inner walls of the chimney, suddenly collapsed.

Speaking to Republic TV, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Porbandar, said, "The rescue operation which began at 5 pm on Thursday lasted till 2 am on Friday, during which three people were rescued while three were found dead. The post mortem has been completed. The injured have been rushed to hospital and are stable. Investigations are underway. Those responsible will be booked."

According to officials, two-team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in for rescue operations. Currently, the rescue operations have been concluded.

Reportedly, the accident took place when labourers of Saurashtra Cement Limited, which markets its product under 'Hathi' brand, were carrying a renovation at a height of 45-feet. The three deceased were identified as Sunil Kushwah, Birsinh Jatav and Bijendra Jatav.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that he has informed the Porbandar Collector regarding the mishap at the cement factory. Camera-mounted drones were sent inside the chimney to look for workers and establish contact with them. An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter was also used in the rescue operation.

Nine dead as chemical godown collapses in Ahmedabad

Last month, nine workers, three of them women, were killed after an explosion at a chemical godown in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The explosion was so massive that it ripped the walls of the warehouse storing chemical drums. Following the incident, fire officials rushed to the incident spot and rescued 18 people from the rubble. Of the 18, nine were either brought dead or they succumbed to injuries after getting admitted to the hospital.

(Image Credit: ANI)