Three die in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI): Three persons, including two women, died and three others were injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a car in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at around 6.30 pm, they said adding six persons were travelling in the three-wheeler.

The auto-driver and two women working in the office of Mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) died while three others who were injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a police official said. PTI VVK BN BN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)