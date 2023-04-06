Three Drivers Charred To Death As Their Trucks Collide, Catch Fire In Odisha's Jharsuguda

Three truck drivers were charred to death as their vehicles collided and caught fire in Odisha's Jharsuguda district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 49 near Jharsuguda Sadar police station, they said.

The drivers of the three trucks could not come out of their vehicles after the collision, following which they were burnt alive, police said.

Fire services personnel later doused the blaze. The victims were yet to be identified, they said.

In another road accident, a person was killed when a car and truck collided head-on near Bidanasi Square in Cuttack on Wednesday night, police said.

Two others were seriously injured in the accident. The injured were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, they said.