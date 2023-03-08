Three Killed After Motorcycles Collided In UP's Basti

Three people were killed after their motorcycles collided with each other in the Walterganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night.

Himanshu Mishra (20), Jiyalal (30) and Suraj (20) were rushed to a hospital. They died during treatment, Circle Officer Alok Prasad said. Police said Jiyalal and Suraj were on one motorcycle. Bodies of victims have been sent for the postmortem examination.