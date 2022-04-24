Three killed as autorickshaw hits truck in UP’s Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Three people were killed and as many injured on Sunday when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Bahraich-Gonda highway under the Kotwali police station limits, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh told reporters that an autorickshaw collided with a truck parked on the road near Chilwaria, killing three passengers.

The deceased, identified as Chandrika Prasad, Anuj Tiwari and Zafarulla, died on the spot, said the officer, adding they were street hawkers.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Bahraich Medical College, police said.

The officer said police have seized the autorickshaw and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK

