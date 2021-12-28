Three Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge

Three persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district.

The mishap occurred near Bhankoli on Gangori-Dodital road on Monday evening, killing all three occupants of the car, the district Disaster Management Office said.

The deceased were identified as Shanti Lal (45), Jaspal Singh (35) and Brij Mohan (39), who was driving the vehicle.

