Three killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP

Badaun (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Three people were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on Badaun-Meerut road under the Mujaria police station area when three people riding on a motorcycle were going to Sahaswan in Badaun district, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod (28), Anar Singh (40) and Sheela Devi (70), police said, adding they hailed from Nagla Salar village in Moradabad district.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, they said.

“The truck driver has been taken into custody and a case registered against him,” Circle Officer, Sahaswan, Chanderpal Singh said. PTI COR SAB RDT RDT AQS AQS

