Three persons were killed and four others injured seriously when the van they were travelling in rammed into a government bus near Kangeyam in Tirupur district on Thursday.

The victims were returning to their houses near Salem, after visiting the hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Palani.

The injured have been hospitalised, police added.

