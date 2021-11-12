Three Killed In Bengal As Bus Hits Other Vehicles

At least three persons were killed and eight others badly injured on Friday morning when a private bus hit several vehicles here in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, a police officer said.

The bus, which was on its way to Kolkata from Heria, first rammed into a vegetable-laden vehicle around 7 am before colliding with other buses that were coming from the opposite direction, the officer said.

"Three persons died in the accident. They were declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital. Eight others suffered serious injuries. We are trying to find out what actually happened. An investigation is underway," he added.

