Three killed in road accident in UP

Firozabad (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle here, police said on Sunday.

Rajkumar (45), his son Sukhbir (18), both residents of Firozabad, and Kripal Singh (42), a resident of Mainpuri, were going from Mainpuri to Firozabad on a motorcycle on Saturday night when an unidentified vehicle hit them, Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said.

The accident took place in the Makhanpur police station area, he added.

While Singh and Sukhbir died on the spot, Rajkumar succumbed to injuries in Agra on Sunday, Narayan said.

Singh was the brother-in-law of Rajkumar.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding efforts are on to trace the offending vehicle. PTI COR NAV AQS AQS

