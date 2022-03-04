Three killed in road accident in West Bengal

Tamluk (WB), Mar 4 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, died in a head-on collision between a dumper truck and a pick-up van on Friday on national highway 116-B at Marishda in Purba Medinipur district, a senior police officer said.

Local people staged a road blockade and set a police vehicle on fire alleging lack of proper vigil on rash driving.

While one person died on the spot, the other two succumbed to their injuries at Kanthi hospital, the officer said.

The truck was on its way towards Nandakumar from Digha and the pick-up van was travelling in the opposite direction when the accident occurred near Marishda police station, he said.

Two police personnel were injured while trying to remove the road blockade, the officer added. PTI COR AMR RG RG

