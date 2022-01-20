Three killed in road crash amid dense fog

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Three people were killed in a collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Thursday, police said.

The driver of both the vehicles and a helper were killed in the accident that occurred in an area under the Suratgarh Sadar police station limits, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chand said the accident happened near Paliwala village in Suratgarh due to dense fog.

He said one of the drivers has been identified as Ramchandra Jat (24), a resident of Churu. Police are yet to identify the other driver and the helper.

The body of the driver was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, the SHO said. PTI AG CK

