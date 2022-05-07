Three killed, one injured in collision between two motorcycles in J'khand

Giridih (Jharkhand), May 7 (PTI) Three people, including a child, have been killed and one person has been injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Chirikiya Dam in Pirtand Police Station area late on Friday evening. One of the riders and his child died while his wife is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an officer said.

The person riding the other motorcycle has also died in the accident, he said.

There has been a spike in road accidents involving motorcycles in Giridih and 10 people have died in such accidents in the last one week. PTI COR SAN ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)