Three Labourers Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident In MP

Three labourers were killed and five others injured when a loading pickup vehicle collided with a truck in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 7.30 am near Amka Jhamka temple under Amjhera police station limits, about 35 kms from the district headquarters, they said.

"The pickup vehicle coming from Bekalia village collided with the truck from the opposite direction, killing three labourers on the spot," Amjhera police station in-charge Kamal Singh Pawar said.

Five others, including two women, were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital in Dhar, he said.

These labourers were going to Amjhera for the cutting of soybean crop, Pawar said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot after the mishap.

The truck has been seized and a case was registered against the driver, he said.

