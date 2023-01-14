Three Massive Avalanche Hits J&K In Two Days; Landslide Occurs In Kishtwar District

A landslide struck Dachan Marwah road in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning owing to heavy snowfall. No loss of lives were reported so far and search operations are underway with the administration trying to clean the debris.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a warning of possible landslides of snow due to the prevailing weather conditions.

J&K administration issues advisory for travellers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has moreover issued an advisory for travellers not to venture at the Jammu-Srinagar highway without consulting the traffic control unit.

Avalanche hits J&K's Bandipora

On Saturday, in another shocker for people living in Jammu and Kashmir, an avalanche struck a village in the Gurez sector of the state’s Bandipora district, but no one was hurt nor any property was damaged, according to officials.

Following a day of moderate to severe snowfall, an avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts, including Bandipora, the officials stated.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued a ‘high danger’ avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a ‘medium danger’ warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said.

Two avalanches simultaneously hit the Sarbal colony

Similarly, two avalanches simultaneously hit the Sarbal colony of Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Saturday which was captured on camera. This is the second incident reported in the last two days. Damage to a workshop has been reported and a rescue operation was on.