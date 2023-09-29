Three Men Drown In Pond In Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri

Three men drowned in a pond while taking a bath after the immersion of a Ganesh idol in the Manipuri district of Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Two others are undergoing treatment in a local hospital where their condition is said to be critical, they said.

Residents of Dalupur village in the Barnahal area went to immerse a Ganesh idol in a pond in the nearby Bidhuna village on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

After immersing the idol, three Dalupur villagers -- Brijendra Shakya (40), Atul Savita (22) and Aryan (18) -- went to take a bath in the pond when they began to be pulled into the deep waters, he said.

Seeing them drown, some locals jumped in to save the trio. The men were pulled out and sent to Saifai Medical College where they were declared dead, Kumar added.

Two others who jumped into the pond to save the victims are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be critical, the police said.