Three of family killed as bus hits bike in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Three of a family on a bike were killed after they were hit by a speeding bus on Sitapur-Lucknow road here late Sunday night, police said.

The incident took place in Khairabad area killing Vinita Shukla (55), her son Krishna (12) and son-in-law Vibhu Dixit, police said on Monday.

The victims were on the bike which was hit by the bus, which also overturned after the accident.

Driver and conductor of the bus fled from the spot, the police said, adding hunt is on to nab them. PTI CORR ABN RCJ RCJ

