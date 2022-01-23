Last Updated:

Three of wedding party killed in road accident in Punjab

Press Trust Of India

Hoshiarpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Three members of a wedding party were killed and a woman was injured when their SUV rammed into a roadside railing near Jandwal on Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the victims were returning from a wedding function, they said.

The three deceased and the injured woman hailed from Naushehra Nalbanda village, police said. PTI CORR SUN AAR AAR

