Three Persons Missing After Mini-truck Falls Into Chenab River In Jammu And Kashmir

Three persons went missing after a mini-truck fell into the Chenab river in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

A police official said the vehicle was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur when the incident occurred.

A search and rescue operation was launched soon after the incident was reported leading to the recovery of two mobile phones and an identity card, the official said.

From the items recovered it is feared that three persons have drowned in the river, police said, adding the search operation was still underway.

Meanwhile, a petrol tanker on its way to Srinagar from Jammu rolled down a road near Char Chinar in Banihal area on Friday and caught fire, police said.

The Army along with the fire service department and locals doused the fire in which the vehicle's driver was injured, they said, adding the driver has been admitted to a hospital.