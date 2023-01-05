Three Students Hit By Car In Greater Noida On New Year’s Eve, One In Coma; Probe Underway

In a harrowing incident, three final-year engineering students were hit by a vehicle in Greater Noida on New Year’s Eve. On Wednesday, January 4, the police issued a statement, saying that they were on the lookout for the driver in connection with the case. Sweety Kumari, a victim injured in the mishap, is still under treatment at Kailash Hospital and is in a coma, the police informed on Wednesday. The accused is still on the run and the search was ongoing to nab him, the police further stated.

Students hit by an unknown vehicle from behind: Police

In connection with the incident, ADCP (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "At around 9 am near the Alpha-2 bus stand, four students were going towards the Delta sector." Further, he said, that the students were hit by an unknown vehicle from behind that caused a massive impact on the vehicle and injuries to the students. Those injured were taken to the hospital by the onlookers.

"Two of them had sustained simple injuries and have been discharged. One sustained severe injuries and is being treated in Kailash Hospital. Police officers have met her family members. An FIR has been registered at the Beta 2 police station and three teams have been deployed. CCTV footage is being examined," the statement from the police read on January 4.

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dinesh Kumar further noted that the victims' family members reached the hospital and met with police personnel. "The hospital administration has assured full cooperation," he added. A case has been registered, and three teams including from the Beta 2 Police Station have been assigned to nab the accused. "We'll examine the CCTV footage and the incident will be unveiled soon," the senior police officer told ANI.

The Brother of Sweety Kumari, Santosh said that at the time her car was hit, she was going shopping for groceries with her friends. Whilst on her way, she was hit by the speeding four-wheeler, he informed. The victim has since been in a coma and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. He also reportedly said that his sister has not spoken a single word since the accident. Doctors, he said, have assured that her health will be better in four days. The brother described his sister's injuries as "very severe," adding she had sustained four fractures on the leg and the skull.