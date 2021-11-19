Three Women Killed As SUV Falls Into Gorge

Three women died on the spot and three others were injured on Friday when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge near Banspatan village in this district, police said.

The vehicle, a Bolero, was on its way to Thal from Haldwani when it met with the accident in Berinag sub-division of the district. The driver of the SUV was among those injured, Station House Officer (SHO) Pratap Singh Negi said.

Rashmi Chand and Gita Chand from Lejam village of Munsiyari sub-division and Priyanka Chand from Badalu village died in the accident, he said.

The injured were identified as driver Anil Kanyal, Chandan Singh and Brijesh Chand, the SHO said.

The injured are being treated at Berinag PHC, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

