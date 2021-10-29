Three workers die while cleaning tank at tobacco product unit in Raipur

Raipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Three workers died while cleaning a tank at a `gudakhu' manufacturing unit here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at a gudakhu (a mix made from powdered tobacco and molasses) manufacturing factory located in Sadar Bazar area, an official told PTI.

Purshottam Sahu (28), Netram Sahu (59) and Jogeshwar Uike (40) were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious, he said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment, the official added.

"Prima facie it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gases or due to suffocation. But the exact cause of death will be known after we get the autopsy reports," the police official added. PTI TKP KRK KRK

