Three Workers Killed, Eight Hurt In Explosion At Maharashtra Industrial Unit

At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. 

The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area, said a district disaster management cell official. 

"Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries," he said.

