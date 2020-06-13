​Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Experts Submit Detailed Plan To Douse Fire, Sonowal Asseses Damage

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said on Saturday that experts including those from Singapore have submitted a detailed draft plan to control the fire which broke out in Assam's Baghjan oil field.

The plan was drafted to cap the well by a team of experts from Singapore, along with those of ONGC and OIL. The first batch of equipment from ONGC-Sibsagar has reached Duliajan and will be sent to the site after inspection. The vehicle carrying equipment from ONGC-Rajamundry is also coming to Assam.

Sonowal reviews situation

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a high-level meeting to review the prevailing situation and to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire. The state government also assessed its effect on the ecology of the surrounding areas.

He directed the Tinsukia district administration to conduct a detailed assessment of the damage and assured all assistance to the people staying in relief camps. Sonowal also directed the administration to extend full cooperation to OIL, ONGC and other agencies in their efforts to douse the fire in the gas well.

Testing of pumps, engines and auxiliary equipment as well as laying of delivery lines for sourcing water from Dangori River are in progress, the OIL statement said. The district administration has deployed police forces at the site and no untoward incident has been reported so far at the site, an official informed.

Fire breaks out at Baghjan well

Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan 5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. The blowout at this well occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations- servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

The well caught fire at around 1.14 pm on Tuesday. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire after a specific request from Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. On June 10, PM Modi spoke to the Assam CM and assured him all possible support from the Centre.

(Image credits: PTI)