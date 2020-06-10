Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Two Firefighters Reported Missing, Found Dead

In an unfortunate incident, two firefighters lost their lives in the Tinsukia gas leak raging at the oil field in Assam's Baghjan on Wednesday. This comes a day after a massive fire engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks. Two firefighters were reported missing after yesterday's operations. It was later found that the two had lost their lives while dousing the fire.

News agency PTI on Tuesday reported that the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27.

Officials have stated that dousing the fire at the oil well in Tinsukia could take four more weeks. The army has been deployed in the area and a team has also arrived from Singapore yesterday to tackle the situation. At least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps.

Assam CM speaks to Union Ministers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged them to take urgent steps to douse the fire that broke out when clearing operations were on at the site.

Sonowal was assured of all kinds of central assistance and told even the Air Force was on standby to deal with the emerging situation. Meanwhile, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora has also written to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking him for 'immediate intervention by Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry by deploying of an expert team to control the situation at Baghjan.

