Kancheepuram Fire: 8 Dead After Blast Leads To Blaze At Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu

At least eight people lost their lives while 13 others sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district on Wednesday, March 22. According to sources, the people who received severe injuries have been taken to the Kancheerpuram government hospital for treatment.

As soon as the fire department received information regarding the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation. As per sources, at least 30 people were working in the firecracker factory when the blast occurred.

Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi said, "Rescue operation is going on. The spot is clear. Police would investigate more on this. Post that we would know more details."

Following the incident, Kancheepuram District Collector and the Commissioner of Police initiated a probe into the matter.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.