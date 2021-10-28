TN CM MK Stalin Writes To Kerala Counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Assures Help Over Floods

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concern over the recent floods and extended help to the neighbouring state.

In his letter to the Kerala CM, TN CM Stalin stated, "The Government of Tamil Nadu and our people are very concerned about the floods and the resultant damages suffered by Kerala and its people in the last 10 days. I wish to assure you that we will stand with you during these difficult times and would extend any help that is needed for alleviating the sufferings of the people. In this regard, I have already instructed the Collectors of the border districts of our state to extend all help and ensure the supply of all items needed for flood relief."

"I have discussed with the concerned officials and have directed them to continue to closely monitor the water levels and regulate the outflow accordingly. In addition, I have specifically asked them to share in advance, all the necessary information on water position and release, if any, so that your government can initiate such precautionary measures needed before the release of water. I once again wish to assure you that my government will ensure that the interests of both states and our people are well safeguarded," he added in his letter to Pinarayi Vijayan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 1 cr towards Kerala relief ops

Earlier, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government of Tamil Nadu had extended financial aid to its neighbouring state of Kerala, which has been affected by torrential rains and floods resulting in heavy loss of lives and properties.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that the DMK Charitable Trust, which is helmed by him, will donate Rs 1 crore favouring the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to carry out relief operations in the flood-stricken state. In a party release, DMK conveyed its condolences to those killed in rain-related incidents in Kerala and extended its sympathies to those affected. The CM also called on the people to support the people of Kerala in this hour of need.