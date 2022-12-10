TN CM Stalin Reviews Damage, Distributes Relief Material As Mandous Makes Landfall

In wake of the cyclone ‘Mandous’ hitting the coastal and other areas of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the regions, which faced damage and also distributed relief material to the people affected.

In the aftermath of ‘Mandous’, which was converted to the status of a severe cyclonic storm, over 9,000 persons were moved to 205 different relief centres, said TN Minister Ramachandran. Furthermore, as per the Chennai police, nearly 100 trees fell in different parts of the metro.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin distributed flood relief-material and food among #CycloneMandous affected people in the Kasimedu area of Chennai earlier today. pic.twitter.com/oLBE9kP81r — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin distributes relief material

Personally visiting the Kasimedu area of Chennai earlier today on December 10, TN CM Stalin distributed flood relief material and food among people affected by cyclone Mandous.

“I inspected the affected areas. Corporation workers have worked very well. 4 people have lost their lives in this heavy rainfall. 98 cattle died too. 151 houses and huts got damaged, other damages are being calculated. In Chennai 400 trees uprooted,” said Stalin, talking to the media.

He also distributed 500 food packets and grocery items to the affected people in Enchambakkam area under Ward-194, Choshinganallur Mandal due to heavy rains caused by the Mandous. Moreover, TN CM also handed over 3000 food packets to the affected people in Kuppam area under Ward-181, Perungudi Mandal.

Mandous completes landfall

Cyclone Mandous’ landfall was completed on Friday evening, off Mamallapuram, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The landfall influenced moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

"Cyclone MANDOUS rear sector has moved into land and the landfall process has been completed. It is very likely to move nearly west-northwest wards and gradually weaken into a deep depression during next 2 hours and into a depression by noon of 10th December," IMD said in a tweet at 4:48 am.

IMAGE: ANI