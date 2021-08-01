'Tourists Stranded In Himachal's Lahaul Following Flash Floods Rescued': CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that tourists, who were stranded in Lahaul following flash floods have been rescued. This statement by the Himachal Pradesh CM comes after 10 people drowned in the recent flash flood incident in Lahaul. Jai Ram Thakur further informed that around 150 people were rescued on Sunday with the help of the helicopter.

Lahaul Flash Floods: Himachal CM on current situation

While stating that connectivity has still not been restored in regions like Udaipur Valley in Lahaul, CM Thakur said that he has commended Border Road Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force and the police for their efforts in the rescue operation. "I would like to express my gratitude towards the NDRF, BRO, local police and administration and their efforts at rescuing people," he added.

The Himachal Chief Minister informed that efforts are being made to safely transport the cash crops and vegetables cultivated by farmers in Lahaul Valley to the markets so that the local farmers do not face any economic losses. Earlier on July 28, the Lahaul region of Himachal Pradesh was hit with a flash flood that killed 10 people and left at least 200 tourists stuck in the region.

When asked to comment on the FIR registered against a person, who is allegedly associated with overseas-based banned pro-Khalistani outfit "Sikhs for Justice" for sending threatening audio clips to people, Thakur said that the police has received the messages. He further said, "FIR has been filed and due cognizance of the issue has been taken. Not only me, but the entire population of Himachal Pradesh will hoist the national flag on August 15. We are not scared. We don't take such threats easily."

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Police had registered an FIR against a person, GS Pannu, for allegedly sending the threatening audio clip to people. He is associated with overseas-based pro-Khalistani outfit "Sikhs for Justice", the police said. Thakur also said he expects the Opposition to discuss the issues properly during the 10-day monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will begin on August 2. The 10-day long assembly session will conclude on August 13.

(Image: PTI)

(With ANI Inputs)