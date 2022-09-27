Last Updated:

Tractor Breaks Into 2 Parts After Collision With Mercedes Benz In Andhra's Tirupati; Watch

A tractor broke into two parts after a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz car on Monday near Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. Watch the video to learn more.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Tirupati

Image: Twitter@yep_vineet


In a shocking incident, a tractor broke into two pieces after a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz car on the Chandragiri bypass road near Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Monday. 

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the tractor was coming from the opposite direction because of which it collided with a Mercedes Benz car. In the viral video, a Mercedes Benz car can be seen damaged from the bonnet while the tractor was split into two pieces. 

However, the tractor driver escaped with minor injuries while the passengers in the car were safe.

Constable among 4 killed as car hits divider in Muzaffarnagar

Recently, a similar incident occurred on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. A police constable among four people was killed after their car hit a divider in Muzaffarnagar.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said, "The accident occurred near Devarana hotel under Mansurpur police station area. The deceased were constable Kuldeep Mishra (30), Manish Singhal (26), Aman Gautam (25), and an unidentified youth." 

