Tragic Road Accident In Mumbai's Bandra Sea Link On May 30; Cab Rammed Over 2, Both Dead

In a tragic accident, a 43-year-old businessman, who got down from his car to save a bird at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link, was hit by a taxi on May 30.

CCTV footage pertaining to the accident that transpired at the Bandra Worli Sea Link surfaced today morning. The man died on the spot whereas his driver Shyam Sundar Kamat died during treatment.

#BREAKING | Fatal road accident in Mumbai's Bandra Sea Link on May 30, 2 dead



Tune in - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/0gSZ7aK2EZ — Republic (@republic) June 10, 2022

The accident took place at around 1.30 pm on May 30 when Amar Manish Jariwala, a resident of the Nepean Sea Road neighbourhood, was travelling towards Malad. A kite was hit by their car on Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Jariwala got down to help the injured bird, according to the Mumbai police.

The deceased businessman's father Manish Jariwala told Police that his son had a lot of compassion for living beings and that he was always helping birds and animals. He also told the police that he does not want any action against the driver as he doesn't want him to suffer.

However, the police said they will not withdraw the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the driver. “The taxi driver needs to drive in such a way that the vehicle is in total control. He has to see objects from a distance of 100 metres and drive accordingly. We have taken the correct action. The victim’s family may not want action against the driver but we have done the right thing. We will not take the case back. We will chargesheet him,” said Anil Koli, a senior inspector at the Worli police station.