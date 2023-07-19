Tragic Truck-jeep Collision In Maharashtra: 6 Dead, Many Injured

At least six persons were killed and as many injured after a speeding container truck collided with a passenger-carrying jeep in Maharashtra's Thane district on early Tuesday morning, police said.

The jeep, carrying some students and other persons, was proceeding from Padgha to Khadavli railway station when the truck collided with it. The jeep got dragged for about 100 metres and overturned, an official from the police control room said.The accident took place around 6.30 am amid heavy rainfall in Padgha area of Bhiwandi taluka, an official from Padgha police station told PTI.

Four persons died on the spot while two succumbed on the way to hospital, an official from the district disaster control room said.Three seriously injured persons were being treated at a hospital in Bhiwandi, while three others who received minor injuries were given first aid and discharged, he said.After getting information, some locals rushed to the spot to help the victims, the police said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, they said.The deceased were identified as Chinmay Shinde (15), Riya Pardeshi, Chaitali Pimple (27), Santosh Anant Jadhav (50), Vasant Dharma Jadhav (50) and Prajval Firke, the police said.

Maharashtra PWD minister Dada Bhuse visited the private hospital where three of the injured were admitted.The truck driver was arrested for rash and negligent driving, said Padgha police station in-charge Sanjay Sable.