Training Aircraft Crashes During Emergency Landing In UP's Amethi; Pilot Unharmed

A major accident was averted on Monday after a trainee pilot had a narrow escape when his light aircraft crash-landed in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi causing damage to its fuselage, PTI reported. Notably, the pilot, identified as Abhay Patel, was flying a training-aircraft of the Central government's Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA).

However, sensing an emergency in the aircraft due to some technical issues, he exhibited superior learning skills and took the call to make an emergency landing at a farmland near Kairana village in Amethi. The trainee pilot was on a solo sortie and was safely evacuated from the aircraft after the emergency landing.

Speaking on the same, Narendra Yadav, Security Officer at the Indira Gandhi National Park Academy told ANI that the aircraft crashed around 10:15 AM in the morning after the trainee pilot was forced to land it. "While aircraft has been damaged, pilot is absolutely safe", he added.

Amethi, UP| A training aircraft crashed near Kairana village around 10.15 am. A trainee pilot was forced to land it, reason for which is still unknown. While aircraft has been damaged, pilot is absolutely safe: Narendra Yadav, Security Officer, Indira Gandhi National Park Academy pic.twitter.com/y94nfOWAhj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2022

On the other hand, the media in-charge of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) RK Dwivedi informed that the plane which was four-seater Diamond DA 40 suffered damages in the front portion during the landing and the matter is being probed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

He also informed that Patel earlier took off on a training sortie from the academy but had to make an emergency landing in the nearby Mohammadpur Churai village on the Amethi-Rae Bareli border this morning after sensing some troubles.

Stating that it has ordered an investigation, the DGCA informed that a trainee aircraft VT-FGC from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Fursatganj, UP, made a forced landing outside the aerodrome boundary due to suspected power loss. The student pilot is safe, however, the aircraft has suffered damage, it added.

Patel got enrolled at IGRUA in 2021 and has completed 27 hours of flying, the media-in-charge added.

Training aircraft crashes in Odisha's Dhenkanal

This incident came just a week after another training aircraft crashed in Odisha's Dhenkanal district injuring the pilot, who was a trainee. The aircraft which crashed at the Birasal Airstrip in Odisha’s Dhenkanal fell from a height of around 15 feet above the ground causing major damage to the frontal portion of the aircraft.

In addition to that, the pilot also suffered injuries on his face and nose and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

(Image: Republic)