Trees Uprooted, Waterlogging: Aftermath Of Cyclone Mandous As It Weakens Into Depression

Watch the aftermath of Cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu as the landfall process had been completed-- trees uprooted, several areas experienced waterlogging

Written By
Astha Singh
Cyclone Mandous
1/9
Image: Republic

Tamil Nadu witnessed cyclonic storm 'Mandous' that brought heavy rain and landfall across the state.

Cyclone Mandous
2/9
Image: ANI

Strong winds caused by Cyclone Mandous caused extensive damage to a fuel station in the Egmore area 

Cyclone Mandous
3/9
Image: ANI

Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' has affected MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam. Waterlogging seen in low-lying areas due to heavy rains

Cyclone Mandous
4/9
Image: ANI

A large tree got uprooted in the Egmore area of Chennai due to strong winds. Around 200 trees have been uprooted in Chennai. Streets in the city were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. 

Cyclone Mandous
5/9
Image: ANI

Roads disappeared as heavy rains caused waterlogging in several areas. Meanwhile, major damage was averted due to proactive measures by the authorities.

Cyclone Mandous
6/9
Image: ANI

Heavy rain was witnessed in Tirumala, Tirupati as it comes under the influence of cyclone. Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word & it means treasure box, the name was  picked by UAE

Cyclone Mandous
7/9
Image: ANI

As per IMD, the cyclonic storm Mandous' landfall process was completed. It has crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening.

Cyclone Mandous
8/9
Image: Republic

The cyclone made landfall around 10.30 pm on Friday and crossed the coast near Mamallapuram, between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around 1.30 am with a wind speed of 75 km an hour.

Cyclone Mandous
9/9
Image: ANI

Besides NDRF teams in ten districts, the Tamil Nadu govt has opened more than 5,000 relief centres. CM MK Stalin had assured assistance and was monitoring the situation.

