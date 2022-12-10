Trees Uprooted, Waterlogging: Aftermath Of Cyclone Mandous As It Weakens Into Depression

Quick links:
Tamil Nadu witnessed cyclonic storm 'Mandous' that brought heavy rain and landfall across the state.
Strong winds caused by Cyclone Mandous caused extensive damage to a fuel station in the Egmore area
Cyclonic storm 'Mandous' has affected MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam. Waterlogging seen in low-lying areas due to heavy rains
A large tree got uprooted in the Egmore area of Chennai due to strong winds. Around 200 trees have been uprooted in Chennai. Streets in the city were waterlogged due to heavy rainfall.
Roads disappeared as heavy rains caused waterlogging in several areas. Meanwhile, major damage was averted due to proactive measures by the authorities.
Heavy rain was witnessed in Tirumala, Tirupati as it comes under the influence of cyclone. Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word & it means treasure box, the name was picked by UAE
As per IMD, the cyclonic storm Mandous' landfall process was completed. It has crossed the coast and is in deep depression and its strength is weakening.
The cyclone made landfall around 10.30 pm on Friday and crossed the coast near Mamallapuram, between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around 1.30 am with a wind speed of 75 km an hour.