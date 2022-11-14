Tremors Felt Across Punjab As 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amritsar

Tremors were felt across Punjab after an earthquake of 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale occurred near Amristar in the early hours of Monday, November 14. According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred at around 03:42 AM on Monday with the epicenter 145 Kilometres West-Northwest from Punjab's Amritsar in Pakistan.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 145km west-northwest of Amritsar, Punjab, at around 3.42 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 120 km below the ground," National Center for Seismology said, ANI reported.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xlln0b95oC@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WvOa72HgIo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 13, 2022

Notably, this comes within 35 hours after tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions when a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Saturday evening.

Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR

On Saturday, National Center for Seismology informed that an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm whose depth was 10 km below the ground. Apart from Delhi-NCR, several districts, including Pithoragarh, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar among others, in Uttarakhand also felt the tremors.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

It s pertinent to mention that three days before the Saturday earthquake, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least six people in the neighbouring country.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said the earthquake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with a Latitude of 29.28 N and a Longitude of 81.20 E. "The origin of the earthquake was 10 km deep and 3 km from Silanga town of Nepal. The affected countries are India, China, and Nepal," Pithoragarh Disaster Management Officer BS Mahar said.