Truck crushes boy to death in Nagpur; driver held

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place in a lane near a hospital in the Sakkardara area of the city, he said.

The boy, a resident of Azad Colony slums, was returning home after attending school at around 11.30 am when the truck coming from opposite direction crushed him to death, the official said.

The truck driver, Hamid Khan Abbas Khan (24), was arrested, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

