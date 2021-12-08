Truck Loses Control, Kills 2 In UP's Mirzapur

Two women were killed and one other injured on Wednesday when a truck carrying sugarcane overturned in Mirzapur area in Shahjahanpur, police said.

The incident took place when the truck's sugarcane got trapped in an overhead wire. The truck lost control, and crushed the two passersby, they said.

The deceased, identified as Rekha (45) and Sonkali (55), were killed on the spot, they said.

One person was injured in the incident, they said.

Police is trying to arrest the truck driver, who fled the spot after the incident.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)