Truck Mows Down Three In UP

Three people were killed and another seriously injured after a speeding truck hit them in the Khaga Kotwali area in Fatehpur, police said on Saturday.

The victims, passengers of a jeep, were repairing their vehicle after it developed a snag near Mahicha Mandi police outpost on Kanpur-Allahabad highway on Friday night when the accident took place, Circle Officer, Khaga, Gayadutt Mishra said.

Dharmendra alias Bhura (25), Babbu (27) and Pintu (24) died on the spot. Another person was seriously injured and he has been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Mishra said.

He said a hunt has been launched to nab the truck driver who fled the scene after the incident.

