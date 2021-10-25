Two Boys Die After Bricks Fall On Them In UP

Two boys, aged 8 and 10, died after a stack of bricks kept on the roadside fell on them in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Nakhasa area of the district Sunday evening.

Lucky (8) and Vishesh (10) suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they died, Nakhasa police station SHO Omkar Singh said.

Police is probing the matter and an FIR has been registered against Chandra Sen based on a complaint filed by the boys' family.

