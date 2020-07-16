Two Building Collapse In Mumbai's Fort & Malad; Rescue Operations Underway

In an unfortunate incident, a building collapsed in Mumbai's CST area on Thursday following incessant rainfall that has been lashing the city for 24 hours. A part of Bhanushali building located in Fort, fell through shortly after which the rescue teams reached the site.

According to officials, there is still uncertainty about the loss of lives or people stuck underneath the debris in the building. Repair work was allegedly ongoing in the building. While some people had been evacuated, there were still some residing in it. As per the latest reports, the fire brigade and an NDRF team have reached the area.

Mumbai: Portion of Bhanushali building at Fort, collapses; search operation underway, 4 fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/kl98crCp2m — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

In another simultaneous incident, another dilapidated building collapsed in Mumbai's Malad in Malwani today. According to the fire brigade, a two-floored chawl collapsed in the rain. Ambulances have reached the site. Casualties are still to be ascertained however, 5-6 people are said to be trapped under the debris.

Maharashtra: A 'chawl' collapsed at Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad area of Mumbai earlier today. Four people have been rescued & sent to a hospital. Search & rescue operation is underway. Four fire engines, one rescue van & an ambulance are on the spot. pic.twitter.com/ZV5sPif0H9 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Addressing the incident, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "'I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families still in the building will be evacuated."

Earlier today, a portion of a building wall collapsed in the city's Marine Lines area. The incident comes only a day after two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai.

