Two Dead, 14 Hurt As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Himachal's Mandi District

Two persons were killed and 14 others sustained injuries as a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a gorge in Mandi district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Jhir village of Sarkaghat sub division, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for their treatment, she added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)