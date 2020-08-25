Two Dead, 18 Still Feared Trapped In Raigad Building Collapse; NDRF Leading Rescue Effort

According to officials. two people have died and at least 18 are still feared trapped under the debris of a five-story building which collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district. The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operations.

'18 are still feared trapped'

"Search and rescue operation continues at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. Two deaths have been reported so far, 18 still feared trapped," said Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Tune in to watch the latest updates from Raigad as rescue and relief operations at the building collapse site continue, #LIVE here | https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Xnp36E6M88 — Republic (@republic) August 25, 2020

'Praying for everyone's safety': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Director-General (DG), NDRF to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

