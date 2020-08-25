Last Updated:

Two Dead, 18 Still Feared Trapped In Raigad Building Collapse; NDRF Leading Rescue Effort

According to officials, two people have died & at least 18 are still feared trapped under the debris of a five-story building which collapsed in Raigad District

According to officials. two people have died and at least 18 are still feared trapped under the debris of a five-story building which collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district. The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operations.

'18 are still feared trapped'

"Search and rescue operation continues at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. Two deaths have been reported so far, 18 still feared trapped," said Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

'Praying for everyone's safety': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Director-General (DG), NDRF to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

