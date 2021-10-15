Two Dead As Car Falls Into Gorge In HP

Two men died on the spot and two others were seriously injured on Friday as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said.

The car fell into a deep gorge near Dhali turn at Chet village in Thunag sub-division, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

Residents of Shadman Thunag area of Mandi, the victims were returning in a car after attending a marriage, the SP said.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Kishore and Hem Raj.

The injured, Laxman and Lilamani, have been shifted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Ner Chowk, she added.

Police said the accident took place when Hem Raj, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle.

