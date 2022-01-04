Two dead in Mathura road accident

Mathura, Jan 3 (PTI) Two people died in a collision between an ambulance and a motorcycle near a village here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Bijauli village under the Mant police station limits, they said.

After the accident, both victims, Virendar (25) and Lila Devi (40), were rushed to a community health centre and from there, to a district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added. PTI COR IJT IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)