Two dead, one injured as truck hits motorcycle in UP

Etawah (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A married couple was killed and a woman injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Etawah-Agra highway here, police said on Tuesday.

Sunil Kumar (22) and his wife Pooja (20) died on the spot, while their aunt Shivkumari sustained severe injuries, Jaswant Nagar police station in-charge Abdul Salam Siddiqui said.

The accident took place on Monday evening near Nagla Naval village, he said.

The injured was undergoing treatment at the Saifai hospital here, the official said. PTI COR SAB NB IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)