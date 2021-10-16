Two dead, one injured in Mirzapur road accident

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Two women died and one was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while they were out on a morning walk on Saturday in a village here, police said.

They were hit by the vehicle on the Mirzapur-Varanasi road in Gurukhuli village under the Pandri police station area, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Rinki Singh (42) and Sandhya (50), Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Verma said, adding that Girish was undergoing treatment at a trauma centre in Varanasi.

A case has been registered in this connection, the police said, and added that efforts are on to track the vehicle. PTI COR NAV IJT

