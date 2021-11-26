Two Die After Vehicle Overturns In Jharkhand

Two labourers were killed and 16 others injured on Friday as their pick-up van overturned after a tyre of the vehicle deflated in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said.

The accident occurred on Patamda-Tata road under the Patamda Police Station limits, when around 30 labourers, all from Purulia and Bankura districts of West Bengal, were on their way to Jamshedpur to catch a train for Visakhapatnam, police said.

The driver lost control over the vehicle following the deflation of the tyre, Patamda Police Station officer-in-charge Ashok Ram said.

Of the sixteen injured people, six were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one was stated to be critical, he said.

The driver fled the spot following the accident, the officer added.

