Two Ferries Collide In Assam's Brahmaputra River, 41 Rescued; SDRF & NDRF Ops Underway

Around 41 people, including children, have been rescued after two ferries collided in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday. While many others are still missing, reports confirm that several passengers saved their life by swimming back to the river bank. Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out rescue operations.

However, due to darkness, the search operation is affected. One of the boats that sank completely is called Maa Kamala and had around 150 passengers loaded in it.

According to reports, one boat was coming from Majuli, a river island, to Nimatighat while the other ferry was going in the opposite direction. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa has confirmed the tragic accident and said that he will be visiting Nimati Ghat on Thursday. The Cm also directed Minister Bimal Bira to rush to the incident site and take stock of the situation.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow," he tweeted.

Union Minister for shipping, port and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed anguish over the ferry accident. He also spoke to CM Biswa Sarma and took stock of the rescue operations.

"Anguished to learn of the ferry accident in Majuli. I have talked with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa regarding the accident and he has informed me of ongoing rescue and relief operations. I have directed @shipmin_india to provide all necessary support to help the victims," Sonowal tweeted.